Mississippi Water Crisis, LeBron James & Son’s Covers Sports Illustrated & DaBaby’s Low Ticket Sales

Lore’l has the LO Down on all the trending topics this week! First up, Jackson Mississippi is still suffering from a water crisis that is preventing access to clean drinking water! The city was already under a boil water notice since July. Now many residents experience no water coming out of their faucets or water that is deemed undrinkable. Meanwhile, a viral video shows a huge water tank sitting outside MS Governor Tate Reeves residence. President Joe Biden has stepped in to assist after their main water source began to fail Monday.

Net up, LeBron James celebrated the anniversary of his very first Sports Illustrated cover with his sons Bronny and Bryce! Looks like the sons will be following in dads footsteps and LeBron’s dreams of playing in the NBA with his sons will be coming true!

Rapper, DaBaby is constantly canceling shows for due to low ticket sales. This past weekend the artist was expected to perform in NOLA but quickly canceled the show after less than 500 ticket were sold. Watch the full LO Down below.

