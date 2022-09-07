HomeAyeeedubb

600 Breezy Claps Back at East Side Ivo over Girlfriend

In some very sad news, rapper 600 Breezy shares last text messages from his girlfriend before she committed suicide.

If that wasn’t already bad enough, a man by the name of East Side Ivo started to share his own personal videos when he was in a relationship with the same girl.

600 Breezy had to Digital check him for doing such thing. Check out what he had to say.

 

