Disney’s “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” is Coming to Durham!

Sorry, we won’t “let it go!” Disney’s Broadway adaptation of the hit film Frozen is coming to Durham!

Fans of the hit film are in for a treat when the musical hits Truant Broadway at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) from September 14 through October 2. Foxy’s Karen Clark talks to Dominic Dorset, who plays “Kristoff,” about what we can expect from this phenomenal show!

Tickets are on sale at dpacnc.com, but one lucky listener was able to win a pair of tickets with Foxy! Shout out to Tonja Bowser for being our grand prize winner! Check out the winning call below!

