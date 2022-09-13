Serena Williams Eats Up The Runway At The Vogue World Fashion Show

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The GOAT Serena Williams made a fashionable return on Monday night at the Vogue World anniversary showcase in New York City. Williams commanded the crowd on the runway during the show, wearing a long silver flowing cape courtesy of Balenciaga. The 23-time Grand Slam champ, who played in her last US Open tournament earlier this month, wore a fitted silver tank dress underneath the floor-length cape.

The 40-year-old tennis titan looked stunning as she glided down the runway wearing a sleek ponytail and a glistening pair of diamond-encrusted statement earrings. Four ball girls trailed behind the star, holding tennis rackets during the iconic fashion moment. As the California native strutted her stuff, a recording of Williams’ legendary NBC interview from her 2000 Wimbledon match played for the audience. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game,” Williams said at one point during the recording.

On Instagram, the mother of one shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of her glam before the start of the fashion show. Fans poured into the comment section with praises and sweet reactions to the star’s elegant look. “Gorgeous,” wrote one fan while another stan commented, “We miss you, Serena Williams!”

Earlier this month, fans of the award-winning athlete poured into Arthur Ashe stadium to watch her final US Open tournament competition against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. Fans who couldn’t attend in person braced their seats at home as the tennis star pulled out her signature moves one last time on the court. In fact, Williams’ match against Tomljanovic made history on Sep. 2 as the most watched tennis telecast ever on ESPN. The highly anticipated match drew a record 4.6 million viewers and peaked at 6.9 million.

Sadly, Tomljanovic beat out Williams 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 6-1 during the match, but with 23 Grand Slam titles and 71 singles titles underneath her belt, Williams certainly had nothing left to prove. After the tournament, the tennis titan gave an emotional speech thanking her family and fans for their love and support.

“Thank you so much, you guys were amazing today. I wish I played a little bit better. Thank you, Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks, Mom,” Williams said tearfully. “I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades. But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything, so I’m really grateful for them.”

“These are happy tears, I guess! I don’t know. And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you, Venus,” she added.

We hope to see more of the GOAT on the runway in the future! What did you think about Serena Williams’ Balenciaga moment? Tell us down below.

