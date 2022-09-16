Man Injured in Triangle Town Center Shooting

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL reports that a man has been seriously injured outside Saks Fifth Avenue at Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center.

Just before noon Friday (Sept. 16), Raleigh Police were called to the mall’s parking lot at 7700 Old Wake Forest Road. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He has been transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Raleigh Police is currently not looking for any suspects, with more information forthcoming. They are asking anyone with information to contact Raleigh Crime Stoppers. As of press time, the Triangle Town Center is still open.

