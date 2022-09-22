Grub Plug of The Day: NBA Player Chris Paul’s “Good Eat’n” Vegan Snacks

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Our “Grub Plug of The Day” is a snack that is vegan-friendly and still packed with flavor!

Good Eat’n snacks is a collaboration between NBA All-Star Chris Paul and commerce platform GoPuff. It includes seven products that are plant-based, vegan, and gluten-free, while also being very delicious. The collection includes the following snacks:

Cookies N Creme Popcorn

Carolina Style BBQ Popcorn

Hot Hot Puffs

Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donut Puffs

Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips

Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips

Classic BBQ Porkless Rinds

As reported by Delish, Paul said that the lack of snacks that were both delicious and plant-based was what inspired him to make those snacks himself.

“As someone with a plant-based diet who loves flavorful foods, I know first-hand that it can be difficult to find delicious and approachable plant-based alternatives to your favorite snacks,” said the athlete in a statement. “I’m thrilled to announce this new brand with GoPuff that makes plant-based snacks easily available with flavors that appeal to the masses.”

Good Eat’n snacks, ranging in price from $3.29-$4.29, can be purchased directly through the GoPuff app.

