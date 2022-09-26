HomeAyeeedubb

21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances

21 Savage Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup.

The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too.

But now 21 Savage tweeted that Rolling Loud won’t get a performance out of him ever again.

His set seemed to go perfectly fine, but people are insinuating that Rolling Loud actually treats the performers terrible behind the scenes. Yikes.

