Prayers: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter, Kayla Bailey, Passes Away at 25

Sad news to report: Kayla Nicole Bailey, daughter of Basketball Wives personality Brooke Bailey, has passed away at age 25.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram post of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

An official cause of death has not been listed, although there have been reports that Kayla was involved in a fatal car accident.

An outpouring of condolences and support continue to flood Brooke’s social media account, including messages from celebrities including Tammy Rivera, Porsha Williams and Nicki Minaj.

“Kayla left a mark on so many lives,” Brooke said Sunday . “She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.” “If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life.”

Brooke Bailey first joined the cast of Basketball Wives in 2012. Her daughter found a path in entertainment through the world of modeling. This past May, Brooke rejoined Basketball Wives for the hit reality show’s 10th season.

