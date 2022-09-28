K97.5 Kickback – Meet JayMacMilli

HomeAyeeedubb

Meet JayMacMilli

We love new music and new artists especially if they are in the Carolinas!

Meet JayMacMilli! He is an artist from Jersey, but currently lives in NC and is an up and coming artist.

Check out this interview I did with him and follow him on instagram for more at @jaymacmilli

 

