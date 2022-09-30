K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s an update on the current weather conditions as Hurricane Ian travels along the NC Coast. (Information courtesy of WRAL Weather)

First off, Ian could bring up to 6 inches of rainfall and wind gusts of up to 50mph in the Triangle, with the heaviest rain occurring between noon and 8 pm tonight. This comes as Ian is traveling along the coast to make landfall between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, SC this afternoon. Southern NC counties are at greater risk of flooding and isolated tornadoes. On the current timeline, the worst conditions would be over by midnight.

Currently, a level 2 risk for severe storms is in effect for Eastern NC, while a level 1 risk includes parts of Wake County. Tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches are currently in effect for the Triangle until 7:15 pm. Brunswick County, near Holden Beach, is under a tornado warning through 1 p.m. Several counties, including Johnston, Nash, Wilson and Wayne are under a tornado watch.

Along the coast, a hurricane warning is in effect from Little River to Cape Fear, with a hurricane watch in effect for Surf City. Expect to see the worst impacts from 5 am to 11 pm, with wind gusts up to 80mph possible. A flood watch is now in effect for the coast, as rain will impact up until early Saturday. Widespread rain of 4 to 6 inches is expected, with possible 6 to 8 inches isolated rain. Also, prepare for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet, rough surf, dangerous rip currents and overwash.

Weather Update: Heavy Rain as Hurricane Ian Travels Along NC Coast was originally published on foxync.com