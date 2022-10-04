HomeAyeeedubb

The Rap Girlies Are Beefing!

What happened to all of us just getting along?!

Cardi B and JT from the City Girls shared some intense words with each other on Twitter. They shaded each other from number one singles, not charting, and alleged ghost writing claims!

Check out the back and forth between these two and let me know what you think!

https://www.complex.com/music/cardi-b-jt-twitter-shots-lapdog?utm_campaign=social_widget_share&utm_medium=social&utm_source=link

 

