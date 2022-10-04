It’s National Taco Day! Check Out The Deals!!

Your #1 station for hip hop and R&B!

It’s National Taco Day on Taco Tuesday!!! Check out taco deals in our area.

Taco Bell

For today only, the Taco Pass is back!! Prepare to celebrate with a taco a day for 30 days. Get all the details.

Tijuana Flats

Celebrate with $4 margaritas & sangria! Dress like a taco and get a free taco with a $2 purchase today! More details.https://www.tijuanaflats.com/promotions/offer-terms

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe Rewards Members get $5 off any meal kit, including the Taco Meal Kit, complete with free ships and salsa. Download their app for details.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s will be serving up our world-famous tacos and drink specials all day. Add a Ground Beef Taco (Crispy or Soft!) to any entrée for just $1.

We are also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. After all… tequila and tacos are the perfect pair.

The taco love doesn’t stop there… Dress like a taco on National Taco Day, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to your nearest Chuy’s for a free, dine-in entrée of your choice. More details here.

