NC Chamber Names 2022’s “Coolest Things Made In NC” Selections

The NC Chamber has recently announced the winners of their 3rd annual Coolest Things Made in NC contest. This contest, sponsored by the NC Farm Bureau is the chamber’s way of highlighting the state’s manufacturing industry. Let’s just say there have been some great products in the state, to say the least.

In their “Medium-to-Large Business” category, the top prize went to Caterpillar Inc. in Sanford for their Cat 299D3 XE Compact Track Loader, as reported by WRAL. As described by CAT’s website, the compact track loader “provides the maximum performance for work tool productivity, digging, truck loading and material handling in a wide range of underfoot conditions and applications.” It comes with a powerful engine, high output hydraulic system, high lift forces, vertical lift design, and torsion axle suspension.

For the first time this year, the NC Chamber added a “Small Business” category for things made by local companies with less than 100 employees. The inaugural winner for that category is Greensboro-based company beachBUB for their All-In-One Umbrella System. According to bestreviews.com, the system has 50 UPF sun protection, a strong build to withstand winds up to 35mph, and a stable weighted base system. It also comes with an accessory kit with a case, sand scoop, and a 3-year protection plan.

Here are the top 5 selections in the contest for both categories!

Medium-to-Large Business Category Caterpillar Cat 299D3 XE Compact Track Loader (Sanford) HondaJet Elite S (Greensboro) Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide (Durham) Cook Medical Hemospray (Winston-Salem) Wieland Copper Products Finned Tubes (Pine Hall) Small Business Category beachBUB All-In-One Umbrella System (Greensboro) CrabPot Christmas Trees by Fisherman Creations (Smyrna) George’s BBQ Sauce (Nashville) SOLOCART (Holly Springs) Artisan Leaf Tables and Bartops (Wilson)

