Grub Plug of The Day: Recalls on Tastykake and Mrs. Freshly Snacks

Heads up! A select variety of Tastykake and Mrs. Freshly’s glazed pies have been recalled due to undeclared allergens found in the food.

As reported by Thrillist, Flower Foods announced the voluntary recall because the select foods contained soy. For those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, the affected foods may cause severe or life-threatening effects. The recall was put in place shortly after discovering that some of the pies were made with a soy-containing ingredient that was not noted on the label.

The recalled snacks were distributed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico from September 26 to October 6. The “enjoy by” dates are between October 28 through November 7. They also have product codes 307-2263 through 307-2274 on the front of the packaging.

The recalled Tastykake and Mrs. Freshly snacks include the following:

Mrs. Freshly’s Apple Fruit Pie

Mrs. Freshly’s Cherry Fruit Pie

Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie

Tastykake Glazed Caramel Apple Pie

Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie

Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie

Anyone with these products is encouraged to return to the place of purchase for a refund. You can find more details on the Food and Drug Administration’s recall page.

