You Thought I Was Remixing You?: Cardi B’s ‘Munch’ Verse Is Not Coming Out

It looks like Cardi B will not be remixing Ice Spice’s hit track. She revealed that her unofficial update to the viral song was just her having fun.

Per Hypebeast, the South Bronx bombshell put her own Bardi twist to the “Munch” track that seemingly took over the internet back in August. On Monday, Oct. 10 the “Money Bag” rapper released a short clip of her rapping to the popular record. The post took her fans by surprise and left them wanting more as the video snippet clocked in under 30 seconds. Wearing a tight black dress Bardi was giving all the right vibes. Her verse played with snippets of her walking toward the camera and posing in a car.

“If you tell somebody we f*** but I ain’t nut n**** you cappin / n****s a munch, eat it for breakfast / b****es a scam, b****es is desperate / b***es be dirty, go get tested / way too easy, don’t want to catch it”

Naturally, her core fans were here for her “Munch” version but asked when it will be released officially. Surprisingly, it will not, and to let Bardi tell it, that was never her intention. “I’m not putting that song out by the way … You know I don’t tease …” she wrote. When asked by one of her fans on Twitter she simply said “I like it don’t love it …. just having fun”.

You can listen to her version of “Munch (Feelin’ U)” below.

