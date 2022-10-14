UPDATE: East Raleigh Shooter Identified as 15-Year-Old in Critical Condition

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

**UPDATE: OCT. 14, 2022 at 1:19PM**

WRAL reports that the shooter has been identified as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as announced in a press conference Friday morning. Chief of Police Estella Patterson also confirmed that Thompson is currently in critical condition at WakeMed. Police have also identified the five people killed in Thursday’s incident. They include the shooter’s 16-year-old brother, James Thompson. The deceased police officer has been identified as Officer Gabriel Torres (29), who was on his way to work at the time. The three other deceased victims are Nicole Conners (52), Mary Marshall (34), and Susan Karnatz (49).

Along with the five killed, two people were injured. 59-year-old Marcielle Gardner was still in critical condition at WakeMed as of Friday morning. The second injured victim, a Raleigh K-9 officer, was released with non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

A suspect is officially in custody of Raleigh Police after an active shooting incident that left five people dead and others injured.

The incident occurred in the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive in the Hedingham neighborhood. Police searched door-to-door and along the Neuse River Trail before containing the suspect around 9:30 p.m. in an area off Old Milburnie Road, according to WRAL. As of Friday morning, the shooter, described as a male juvenile, is at WakeMed. Injuries that the shooter may have obtained are not known at this time.

“He had to be between 13 and 16 max,” said one eyewitness. “He was a child. You just don’t imagine things like that. You hear about school shootings and stuff, but to really see something like that in your neighborhood is just …”

Gov. Roy Cooper spoke at a press conference outside City Hall last night. “Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

Five people have been killed, including an off-duty police officer. Another officer, with Raleigh PD’s K9 unit, was injured with non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. WakeMed has received four patients at their trauma center related to the shooting. As of 11 pm last night, one of them is in critical condition.

