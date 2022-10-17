A Hot Girl Is Tired: Megan Thee Stallion Announces She Is Taking A Break Following ‘SNL’ & Home Robbery

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion and her bionic knees are taking a well-deserved break.

The Houston rapper took to Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 15, to tell her followers and, most importantly, the Hotties that she needs some time off. “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” the “Her” rapper tweeted.

Megan Thee Stallion has been booked and busy. She held down hosting and performing duties on SNL, and most recently, her Los Angeles home was broken into while she was in New York rehearsing for Saturday Night Live.

Los Angeles law enforcement say that two men allegedly broke a glass door in the back of Thee Stallion’s home and made off with $300K-$400K worth of jewelry and other items.

“Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” the 27-year-old Hip-Hop star tweeted.

Megan Thee Stallion Was Emotional During SNL Performance

Megan Thee Stallion’s mental and physical fatigue could have shown during her performance of her song “Anxiety” off her latest album Traumazine.

While rapping the song’s hook, “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Bad bitches have bad days too. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, bounce back. How a bad bitch always do. All I really wanna hear is, “It’ll be okay,” Megan Thee Stallion raps as she chokes up and fights back the tears to continue performing the song.

Eagle-eyed viewers caught the moment and immediately offered the rapper words of encouragement.

“As someone who suffers from anxiety, I’m in tears watching Megan holding herself together during this performance,” one person tweeted.

If anyone deserves a break, it’s Megan Thee Stallion, and she’s been working overtime, making cameos on Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk, hosting SNL, performing all over the globe, and even a possible appearance in Stranger Things.

Also, if you’re feeling mentally exhausted or need to talk to someone, Megan Thee Stallion has a website you can visit where you can get the resources you need.

Take as much time as you need Thee Stallion. The Hotties appreciate you and will understand.

