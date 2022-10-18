Here’s Where You Can Vote Early In Wake County

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ready to vote? Starting Thursday, October 20, voters can cast their ballots ahead of the November 8 General and Raleigh Municipal Elections at fifteen Early Voting polling places located around Wake County. FIND EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES

Thanks to some innovative tools, Wake County has made it easier than ever to find the nearest Early Voting location and check current wait times. Visit WakeVotesEarly.com for an interactive map, hours, details about each site, answers to frequently asked questions and more. Voters can check their voter registration and download a sample ballot customized to their address at ReadyToVote.com.

Early Voting will be open for 17 days:

Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.;

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Looking to beat crowds? Lines are historically shortest on the first days of Early Voting. The busiest times are around lunchtime on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and the last three days of the Early Voting period.

There are fifteen Early Voting sites in Wake County.

Find more information about voting and upcoming elections at ReadyToVote.com. FIND EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES

