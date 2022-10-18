HomeLocal

Here’s Where You Can Vote Early In Wake County

Ready to vote? Starting Thursday, October 20, voters can cast their ballots ahead of the November 8 General and Raleigh Municipal Elections at fifteen Early Voting polling places  located around Wake County. FIND EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES

Thanks to some innovative tools, Wake County has made it easier than ever to find the nearest Early Voting location and check current wait times. Visit WakeVotesEarly.com for an interactive map, hours, details about each site, answers to frequently asked questions and more. Voters can check their voter registration and download a sample ballot customized to their address at ReadyToVote.com.

Early Voting will be open for 17 days:

  • Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.;
  • Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and
  • Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Looking to beat crowds? Lines are historically shortest on the first days of Early Voting. The busiest times are around lunchtime on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and the last three days of the Early Voting period.

There are fifteen Early Voting sites in Wake County.

  1. Avery Street Recreation Center125 Avery St., Garner 27529Site Details
  2. Cary Senior Center120 Maury Odell Pl., Cary 27513Site Details
  3. Green Road Community Center4201 Green Rd., Raleigh 27604Site Details
  4. Herbert C. Young Community Center101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary 27513Site Details
  5. Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve4621 Shady Greens Dr., Fuquay-Varina 27526Site Details
  6. John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh 27601Site Details
  7. John M. Brown Community Center53 Hunter St., Apex 27502Site Details
  8. Lake Lynn Community Center7921 Ray Rd., Raleigh 27613Site Details
  9. NCSU Talley Student Union2411 Dunn Ave., Raleigh 27606Site Details
  10. Northern Regional Center350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest 27587Site Details
  11. Optimist Park Community Center5900 Whittier Dr., Raleigh 27609Site Details
  12. Southeast Raleigh YMCA1436 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh 27610Site Details
  13. Wake County Board of Elections Office1200 N. New Hope Rd., Raleigh 27610Site Details
  14. W.E. Hunt Recreation Center301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs 27540Site Details
  15. Wendell Community Center601 W. 3rd St., Wendell 27591Site Details

Find more information about voting and upcoming elections at ReadyToVote.com. FIND EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES

 

 

