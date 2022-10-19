Get Ready For Holiday Express At Pullen Park In Raleigh!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Holiday Express is returning to Pullen Park in 2022! This year’s event is December 1 – 11 and 13 – 18, from 5 – 9:30 p.m. Tickets are required for this event and will go on sale online through RecLink Thursday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $15.00 (12 months old and under no ticket required)

Activities include:

• Train Ride with Holiday Lights

• Blizzard Boogie Dance Party

• Arts + Crafts

• Inflatables and Carnival Games

• Santa Appearance

• Letters to Santa

• Carousel

• Carolers

• S’mores

• And More

Get all the details here

