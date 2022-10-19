K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we can’t even begin to stress enough how important it is for all of us to be knowledgeable about this devastating disease. In a new interview, Melissa Wade chats with Dr. Lola Olajide, MD of the UNC Rex Cancer Center to talk about the importance of mammograms, how Black women are more likely to be diagnosed, and more! Check out the video!

RELATED: Sisters Network Triangle NC’s Gift For Life Block Walk

A Candid Talk About Breast Cancer with Dr. Lola Olajide was originally published on thelightnc.com