Early Voting Has Started! Find Your Polling Place!

Early voting has officially started for NC’s midterm elections. With crucial races on the line, it is important to get out and vote as soon as possible, so we want to help you out!

There are only selected sites open for early voting, so be prepared for long lines. Wake County officials tell ABC11 that lines are the shortest during the first few days of early voting, which started yesterday (Oct. 20). The busiest times for early voting are weekdays during lunchtime, 10-11 am on Saturdays, and the last three days of early voting. With that in mind, here are your local spots for early voting!

Durham

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Oct. 22, 29, and Nov. 5), and Sundays from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Oct. 23 and Oct 30).

North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road

East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane

NCCU – Turner Law Building, 640 Nelson St.

Durham County Main Library, 300 N Roxboro St.

South Regional Library, 4505 S Alston Ave.

Duke University – Karsh Alumni Center, 2080 Duke University Road

The River Church, 4900 Prospectus Drive

Eno River Unitarian, 4907 Garrett Road

Wake County

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

John M. Brown Community Center, 53 Hunter St., Apex

Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury Odell Place, Cary

Herbert C. Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary

Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve, 4621 Shady Greens Drive, Fuquay-Varina

Avery Street Recreation Center, 125 Avery St., Garner

W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs

Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Road, Raleigh

John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh

Lake Lynn Community Center, 7921 Ray Road., Raleigh

NCSU Talley Student Union, 2411 Dunn Ave., Raleigh

Optimist Park Community Center, 5900 Whittier Drive., Raleigh

Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road., Raleigh

Wake County Board of Elections Office, 1200 N. New Hope Road., Raleigh

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Wendell Community Center, 601 W. 3rd St., Wendell

Cumberland County

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20-21; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Oct. 22; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. From Oct. 22-28, hours are 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. From Oct. 31 through Nov. 5, hours are 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday

Cliffdale Recreation Center, 6404 Clifford Road, Fayetteville

College Lakes Recreation Center, 4945 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville

East Regional Library, 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville

Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St., Fayetteville

Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville

Stoney Point Recreation Center, 7411 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville

J.D. Pone Recreation Center, 2964 School Road, Hope Mills

Spring Lake Recreation Center, 245 Ruth St., Spring Lake

You can also click HERE to find one-stop voting near you. Election Day votes must be made at your registered polling place.

Early Voting Has Started! Find Your Polling Place! was originally published on thelightnc.com