Monday (Oct. 24) marked the opening of North America’s largest Hindu temple, and it’s right in Cary.

WRAL reports that a large crowd gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the tower, as the global Indian community kicked off the five-day Hindu holiday of Diwali (the “Festival of Lights”). The multi-million dollar development, which broke ground in 2020, also celebrates and represents the growth of the Indian community in the Triangle.

The gateway tower at the Sri Venkateswara Temple of North Carolina stands at 87 feet tall. You can find the temple at 121 Balaji Place, off Chapel Hill Road near Morrisville and Park West Village.

One crew told WRAL about the construction, with each tower carefully crafted to tell the stories of Indian mythology. “We wanted to donate brick by brick. We wanted to dedicate it to the community and we wanted to build it brick by brick.”

The Triangle has seen a major growth in their Indian population in recent years. The NC Census reports that Wake County is home to approximately 51,000 Indian-Americans.

Largest Hindu Temple in North America Opens in Cary was originally published on foxync.com