HomeAyeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet Jaywin

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

We love new music and new artists, especially when they are in the Carolinas!

Meet Jaywin! He has been doing his thing down here in the Carolinas for a minute now and it is only up from here!

Follow him for more on his instagram @mrjaywin

 

Engaging Black America
Close