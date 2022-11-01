Wake County Animal Center In Need of Pet Adoptions

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Animal lovers, Wake County Animal Center needs your help!

WRAL reports that the center urgently needs adopters to help combat the big overcrowding issue they have in their shelter. Reps say that there are nearly 200 animals currently staying at the shelter, exceeding its floor capacity. Unfortunately, they’re quickly running out of space.

There are only 75 kennels for dogs and 42 spots for cats. However, as of Monday (Oct 31), 110 dogs and 76 cats are currently housed.

If you are interested in adopting, you can visit 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh or look through their adoption gallery. Starting Nov. 1, cats and dogs eight years old and older will be available at a reduced rate. You can adopt a senior dog for $25, and you can actually name your price for a cat.

“Like animal shelters across the country, the Wake County Animal Center is experiencing an extremely high volume of pets in need of care,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “We saw great turnout at recent adoption events, so the community is continually answering the call, but we simply continue to find strays and see families surrendering their pets every day. We really want Wake County residents to know their support can save a life and enrich their own.”

