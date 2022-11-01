Popular Raleigh Performance Venue Could Get A New Name

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Duke Energy Center for The Performing Arts is known as a hot spot for concerts in Raleigh. Soon, however, it could be known by a new name.

WRAL reports that the Raleigh City Council will discuss the matter at tonight’s 7pm meeting. Construction material company Martin Marietta is offering the city of Raleigh $518,000 a year over 20 years to have the facility named after it, with the payment increasing 3% yearly.

If the City Council approves, then the new name will be “The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.” The name would be applied to the venue for up to 30 years.

