Recycling Event In Morrisville This Weekend

The Green Day recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., is a drive-thru service for recycling or proper handling of hazardous materials.

Paper Shredding – Shredding collection truck (limited to 2 bags or boxes per household or business). Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines PLEASE NOTE: Once the truck is at capacity, we will not be able to accept any other donations. We apologize for this inconvenience. Textiles – A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles from October 5th thru November 10th. Click here for a complete list of items accepted and not accepted by Green Zone Recycling.

F.O.G. Collection – Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG). Click here for details for accepted F.O.G.

E-recycling – Drop off collection for personal computers, servers, cell phones, flat screen monitors, circuit boards, and medical equipment will be available. Please click here to see a specific list of items accepted and not accepted by Powerhouse Recycling prior to bringing your item.

Medication Take-Back – The Morrisville Police Department will have a medication Take-back to drop off unused prescription medication for proper legal disposal.

Batteries – Accepting all household batteries (no large car/boat/vehicle or damaged and/or leaking batteries).

Food Drive – The Town’s Public Works department is hosting a ‘Fill the Truck’ event as part of Green Day. Please bring non-perishables to donate to the Dorcas Ministries and those most in need.

Hub Zone Technology Initiative – HTI converts old laptops into Google Chromebooks and donates them to organizations that help students, senior, veterans, the unemployed and underemployed living in underserved communities. HTI accepts old laptops, computers, printers, etc. Laptop requirements: able to turn on and off, have power cord and have hard drive for Google Chrome install.

This event is sponsored by the Town of Morrisville’s Morrisville Environment & Stormwater Committee, the Morrisville Parks Recreation and Cultural Resource Program, and the Sustainability Program.

Town staff and volunteers will be on-hand to help attendees where needed.

