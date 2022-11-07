Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested For Assaulting McDonalds’ Security Guards

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA star, Ben Gordon has once again found himself in trouble with the law as he was recently taken into custody for putting hands on a security guard at Mickey D’s.

TMZ is reporting that the ex-Chicago Bulls shooting guard was arrested this past Friday night (Nov. 4) after he got into an altercation with two security guards at a Mcdonald’s in Chicago. Police took 39-year-old Ben Gordon into custody around 3:30 a.m. for his transgressions.

Police say Gordon struck a 29-year-old male guard in the face and threw him to the ground … before shoving a second 21-year-old male guard to the ground as well.

It’s unclear why Gordon was being kicked out of the restaurant in the first place. Gordon was booked for two counts of misdemeanor battery — causing bodily harm and making physical contact — as a result of the alleged altercation. The two guards declined medical attention.

Don’t be surprised if they decide to hit the former ’04 third-overall pick with a civil suit and get a grip out of his pockets for his actions.The latest arrest comes less than a month after Gordon was pinched for punching his 10-year-old son in the back of the head for dropping a book at an airport. Not too long after making bail for that incident, Gordon was once again arrested for an open assault case stemming from an incident in Manhattan back in 2020.Obviously, Ben Gordon has anger issues and seems bound to become the next former sports star turned MMA fighter. What do y’all think of Ben Gordon’s actions as of late? Let us know in the comments section below.

