Turkey Drive Drop-Off Saturday In Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Police Department will accept frozen turkey donations Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon, as part of its annual Turkey Drive. Police officers will be available at the Police Department Main Station, 225 S. Taylor St., throughout the morning to thank donors and unload the turkeys.

The three-hour drop-off event will allow the Police Department to effectively coordinate the storage of the donated turkeys.

Officers will also accept monetary donations and gift cards throughout the morning which will be used to purchase additional turkeys. Checks should be written to the Wake Forest Police Department.

The police department is also accepting online donations via PayPal at http://bit.ly/WFPDTurkeyDrive through midnight Saturday.

The Police Department will distribute the frozen turkeys to disadvantaged families while they last on Monday, Nov. 21, from 8-11 a.m., at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave. There is a limit of one free turkey per family.

For more information, email Officer K. Abshire at kabshire@wakeforestnc.gov.

