Was Nicki Minaj Snubbed From The 2022 Grammy Nominations

The 65th 2023 Grammy nominations are here, and next follows the reactions from their fanbase. Some artists are there again, some for the first time, and others are clearly upset about being left off.

Notable nominees include Beyoncé, who made history with the most nominations ever, along with timing her husband How for the most Grammy nods.

After taking the world by storm this summer, GloRilla also earned her first nomination with her viral hit “F.N.F.” in the Best Rap Performance category.

Many headline names were left off from the likes of SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Kanye West, and others, but it was the exclusion of Nicki Minaj which had the Barbz fuming. After airing out her frustrations a few weeks ago after the Grammys put “Super Freaky Girl” in the pop category, Nicki took to Twitter to explain why she deserves to be in the rap category which ended up stirring the pot with some other artists.

After making history for remaining on the Billboard Hot 100 for ten straight weeks, fans are shocked Minaj was left off of all categories for the 2022 Grammy nominations while pointing out the shadiness from the award show since 2012. Lore’l breaks down the complete list, who she wants to see win, and her thoughts on who she felt were snubbed.

Take a look at the nominations:

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Woman “- Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5 “- Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time “- Lizzo

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Muni Long

Latto

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE:

“VIRGO’S GROOVE – “Beyoncé

“Here With Me “- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs “- Muni Long

“Over “- Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good “- Jazmine Sullivan

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE:

“GOD DID ” – DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” – Doja Cat

“pushin P ” – Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

“FNF (Let’s Go) ” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5 ” – Kendrick Lamar

BEST RAP ALBUM:

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

Was Nicki Minaj Snubbed From The 2022 Grammy Nominations was originally published on themorninghustle.com