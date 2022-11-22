Your #1 station for hip hop and R&B!

Part one of preparing Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared. But if for some reason you forgot the nutmeg or need more butter, it might be good to know what stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Food Lion: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lowes Food: Open until 4 p.m.

Wegmans: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day include: Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Lidl, Target, Lidl, BJs, Aldi and Trader Joe’s.

Which Local Grocery Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving Day? was originally published on foxync.com