K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Imagine walking to a concert and bumping into Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney. Amanda Seales tells DJ Nailz about her moment with the Beatles great backstage during a Chris Rock concert and the celebrities in attendance but a photographic moment with McCartney was hard to pass up.

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

WATCH BELOW

Paul McCartney Makes Amanda Seales a Fan Girl [Watch] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com