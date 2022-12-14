K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda and Nailz are making sure you all understand the many wild and crazy news stories currently circulating in the world of Black entertainment. Today’s “BLACKURATE News” update covers the viral court case of rapper Tory Lanez, accused of allegedly shooting fellow emcee Megan Thee Stallion, and the post-prison life of ex-Russian inmate and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

RELATED: Amanda Seales Show ‘Weight For Love” | EPISODE 26

We’ll let our TASS crew break it all down below, but let’s just say the courtroom in this case is looking like a whole episode of Love & Hip-Hop: The Kardashians Edition. As far as Griner, well, it might be best to give her some time to settle back in before she makes a decision to return to the WNBA.

Stay in the know with “BLACKURATE News” on The Amanda Seales Show below:

BLACKURATE News: Tory Lanez vs Megan Thee Stallion In Court + Griner’s WNBA Future was originally published on blackamericaweb.com