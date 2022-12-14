K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We all want love, but it’s never worth it to break up someone else’s happy home in order to appease your own carnal needs.

Reality star Akbar V obviously didn’t get that memo, and she even went as far as to claim that God Himself instructed her to date a man currently in another relationship.

RELATED: Amanda Seales Show ‘Cheating, When Your Name Isn’t On The Lease’ | Episode 20

Amanda and Nailz debate on whether or not Akbar’s self-ordained theory holds up in the court of love — spoiler: it doesn’t! — and also what the G man would say about being dragged into the aspiring rapper’s mess. Our guess? “How did I get brought into this?!”

Watch the hilarious discourse below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Amanda Seales Show: Akbar V Says God Told Her A Committed Man Is Her “Husband” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com