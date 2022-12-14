K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The energy that surrounds Maimouna Youssef, better known to many as Mumu Fresh, is that of regality and pure beauty from both an inner and outer perspective.

Incog and DJ Misses had the pleasure of having the multifaceted singer stop by POTC for an extensive chat about music, business, the business of music and a handful of interesting things in-between.

During the hour-long conversation, Mumu Fresh gave some insight into a lot of what she’s got on the horizon in her career as we move into 2023. One of the highlights is continuing to develop The Muniversity, her self-made music education program based in teaching musical excellence and Independent entrepreneurship.

Watch the full interview with Mumu Fresh below via Posted On The Corner:

Mumu Fresh Talks Touring Africa And Teaching The Business Of Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com