Kelly Rowland was spotted on on the scene this week donning a beautiful look that left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!

For her look, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous red look to perfection. The two piece ensemble from Iris Van Herpen featured an oversized fluffy cut out gown s that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a short pixie cut as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process.

Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?

Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Muse In Recent Red Carpet Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com