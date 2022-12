K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Rev. Dr. Dumas Harshaw Jr of Raleigh First Baptist Church on Wilmington St. on being voted our November Pastor of the Month. Pastor of the Month is presented by WELL CARE NORTH CAROLINA as we give recognition and honor to our local leader and Pastors, we are The Light 103.9

[VIDEO] November Pastor Of The Month Presentation was originally published on thelightnc.com