**NOTE: This video contains explicit language**

Fresh off a radio run with his crew, Charlotte native FLM Joose stops by the K975 studio to check in with DJ Remedy and drop a few bars on Snoop Dogg’s Gin and Juice and Moneybagg Yo’s Time Today. Let’s say, he does NOT disappoint.

Check out the freestyle above, and make sure you stream FLM Joose’s latest track, HIM, available on all streaming platforms!