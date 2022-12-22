1017 Records Rapper Big Scarr Reportedly Passes Away at 22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Well known Memphis rapper and Gucci Mane’s 1017 artist, Big Scarr has reportedly passed of a drug overdose at 22 years young. The news broke on social media, Thursday night.

Gucci confirms with a Instagram post .

He last posted on social media, 10 hours ago, to his Instagram stories.

Scarr’s latest project released April 2021, “Big Grim Reaper: The Return” mixtape had 30 tracks in total, including collaborations with Offset, Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

Scarr’s following has been huge lately, with 928,000 Instagram followers. He was also set to be a special guest performer on Key Glock’s “Glockoma” Tour, which is kicking off in March. That same month, Scarr was also scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud California, on March 3.

