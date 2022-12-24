K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey broke the internet earlier this week when she debuted her latest photo set and donned a long, straight wig, trading in her usual locs for a brand new look. And over the weekend, the beauty gave us another dose of her new look when she debuted her latest holiday photo set and we’re still swooning!

Taking to the platform, the songstress shared a photo set of herself donning a sexy red ensemble just in time for Christmas. The beauty rocked her latest straight wig and dialed up the glam for the holidays, rocking a diamond encrusted necklace, a red fur coat and a sexy red catsuit. The beauty served face and body as she posed in front of a white backdrop and stood ontop of a mountain of red presents and certainly gave us holiday cheer in the process.

” she simply captioned the photo set for her 5.7 million IG followers. Check it out below. “santa baby” she simply captioned the photo set for her 5.7 million IG followers. Check it out below.

Chloe’s holiday looks have certainly been setting the internet ablaze and if this is how she’s ending 2022, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2023!

DON’T MISS….

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In ‘Surprise’ Video

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Chloe Bailey Posts Topless Cover Art To Announce The Release Date For Her Latest Single ‘Surprise’

Chloe Bailey Stuns In Latest Holiday Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com