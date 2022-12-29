HomeAyeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet Church Kidd!

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

We love new music and new artists, especially when they are in the Carolinas!

Meet Church Kidd! He shows tons of love to the Bull City, so it is only right we show it back! We talked about how he got his name, what made him get into music, and how fire his latest project “No More Struggle” is!

Follow him for more on his instagram @churchkidd_

 

Engaging Black America
Close