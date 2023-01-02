Chloe Bailey Showed Off Her Killer Abs On Instagram

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is starting off 2023 in style when she took to Instagram to bare all and show off her killer curves and toned abs.

Taking to the platform, the beauty rocked a gold, string bikini that showed off her killer body. She paired the look with a big, fluffy afro, trading in her usual locs for a brand new look. She rocked gold sandals with the look and minimal jewelry while serving face and body for her sexy Instagram photo shoot.

The starlet shared photos from the shoot, as well as a fun IG Reel of herself that gave us a behind the scenes, glimpse into the stunning photo session.

” she captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below. “2023 i’m ready for you” she captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below.

” Check out the adorable IG Reel below. And then, the songstress shared her BTS IG Reel all while dancing to the sounds of Mariah Carey’s “Honey” and appropriately captioned the video, “just like honey…” Check out the adorable IG Reel below.

Whew, Chloe is certainly coming hot for 2023 and we’re absolutely loving it! Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s latest photo set?

