Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Make It Official With Stylish Announcement Photos

And just like that, Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are officially dating. If manifestation had a face it would be the rapper and CMG record executive, who announced his relationship with Angela Simmons on New Year’s eve, after name-dropping the beautiful businesswoman in his 2016 song Down In The DMs.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” he rapped. Fast-forward a few years and Gotti and Simmons are officially an item.

Gotti and Angela shared their romance on New Year’s Eve, pulling up to our timeline in a black Rolls-Royce Phantom to match their lux all-black looks. Angela sparked in a sequin gown, Louboutins, and enough diamonds to pay our rent for all of 2023. Gotti matched her fly in a black velvet tuxedo with diamond chains. Angela simply captioned the photo, “You are all I need and more.”

The power couple then toasted, with Ace Of Spades champagne, to a new year while flashing their icy fingers and wrists in the luxurious interior of their Phantom.

Gotti shared a video on his own social media page of Angela posing with the clever caption, “Ain loss a crush since High School.”

We love to see it. Angela Simmons appeared on our 2022 “Spring Beauty” cover where she opened up about her vegan lifestyle, budding businesses, being a mother, and embracing herself at every shape.

“I think sometimes people put a lot on themselves when it comes to having a perfect body,” she said in our “Beauty, Brains, And Business” cover story. “But women, we go through changes hormonally, we go through having children, we go through birth control. There’s so many things that affect our bodies and where we’re at that moment but I’ve just learned to kind of roll with it. When it comes to body positivity, it starts mentally and that’s where I got everything for my Built Not Bought brand. It’s important to start mentally, and then fall in love with yourself during the process and know that you’re gonna go through changes. I’ve learned how to love myself throughout, whatever that looks like.”

Gotti and Angela aren’t the only new celebrity couple who brought in the New Year. We’ll be watching these two hard.

