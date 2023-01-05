Job Fair With Raleigh Parks Today For Ages 14+ At Chavis Park

The Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department encompasses everything from youth and teen programs to natural resources and cultural outreach. Our department has open, part-time positions that uniquely cater to nearly every interest and field of study. MORE DETAILS HERE
Speak to leaders from different divisions to learn more about what positions are available, submit interest forms on-site that go directly to our department’s top hiring managers, and enjoy free food and fun throughout!
Those who submit an employment interest form will be entered to win TICKETS to the DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL!
Date: Thursday, January 5, 2023
Time: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Location: John Chavis Memorial Park 720 Chavis Way, Raleigh, NC 27601
Ages: 14 and up
Cost: Free
Pre-registration is strongly recommended
Divisions Represented:
Youth/School Programs
Teen Programs
Community Centers
Natural Resources
Aquatics
Marketing
Arts
Cultural Outreach
Athletics
Inclusion/Specialized Rec
Parks
Historic Resources
Amusements
Health and Wellness
Active Adults
