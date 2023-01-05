K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department encompasses everything from youth and teen programs to natural resources and cultural outreach. Our department has open, part-time positions that uniquely cater to nearly every interest and field of study. MORE DETAILS HERE

Speak to leaders from different divisions to learn more about what positions are available, submit interest forms on-site that go directly to our department’s top hiring managers, and enjoy free food and fun throughout!

Those who submit an employment interest form will be entered to win TICKETS to the DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL!

Date: Thursday, January 5, 2023

Time: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Location: John Chavis Memorial Park 720 Chavis Way, Raleigh, NC 27601

Ages: 14 and up

Cost: Free

Pre-registration is strongly recommended

Divisions Represented:

Youth/School Programs

Teen Programs

Community Centers

Natural Resources

Aquatics

Marketing

Arts

Cultural Outreach

Athletics

Inclusion/Specialized Rec

Parks

Historic Resources

Amusements

Health and Wellness

Active Adults

Job Fair With Raleigh Parks Today For Ages 14+ At Chavis Park was originally published on foxync.com