Your #1 station for hip hop and R&B!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

What: LGBTQIA+ Discussion Forum

Who: City of Durham Neighborhood Improvement Services Department’s Human Relations Division

When: Tuesday, January 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Senior Room at the Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St., Durham, NC 27703, and virtually via Zoom

Event Facts:

· This free hybrid forum is open to the public. Attendees will hear from panelists on how the City of Durham’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance protects residents and youth against discrimination in employment and public accommodations on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

· Panelists include Senior Assistant City Attorney Sofia Hernandez, Durham Board of Education member Emily Chavez, and Triangle Day School Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Representative Demetrice Via. Sydney Williams-Black will moderate the discussion.

· The LGBTQ Center of Durham is a co-host of this event. Light refreshments will be served. Child care will be provided by the Rainbow Collective. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will also be available.

· For more information, contact Latoya Blackwell with the City’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department Human Relations Division by phone at (919) 560-4107, ext. 34220 or by email.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Durham Hosts LGBTQIA+ Discussion Forum on January 17 was originally published on foxync.com