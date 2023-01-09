BMF Star Lil Meech Says His Dad, Big Meech Doesn’t Approve Of Episodes That Make Him Look Soft!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

BMF stars, Lil Meech and Myles Truitt tap with Lore’l on The Morning Hustle Show. The two dropped in to talk about the season’s premiere, new cast additions and even dropped some behind the scenes tea.

You can watch the full interview here but in this clip, Lil’ Meech shares a hilarious story of how his dad’s feedback had him switching up a few things on set!

When asked if there was ever a time where his father, “Big Meech” ever criticized his portray of him on set, Flenory talked about how his dad often keeps him on his toes by reminding him to keep his wardrobe and reactions cool.

“Even if it’s like me wearing my shoe strings, he’s like, why are your shoestring tied up I never wore my shoes like that!”

Lil Meech also shared times his dad didn’t care for the more dramatic scenes from season 1, especially when his character was gut punched by another character known as Pat, one of Big Meech’s first plugs.

“I’m like it’s a TV show, something has to be dramatized- everything can’t be real”

