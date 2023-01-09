Blueface Snaps on Fans in Chrisean’s Honor

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

We all know that the relationship between Blueface and Chrisean is super super toxic, but what happened this past weekend in NC with them may take the cake.

Blueface and Chrisean were in Fayetteville this past Saturday for the Super Gremlin Tour with Kodak Black and Blueface posted a video of Chrisean using a public bathroom.

Well, people started to talk about Chrisean for SITTING on a public toilet and that made Blueface want to make another video in a Waffle House defending her. Now, some people appreciate him standing up for her, but lets not forget he low-key tried to publicly embarrass her by posting the video of her USING THE BATHROOM IN THE FIRST PLACE.

Talk about toxicity.

Check out the full videos right here!