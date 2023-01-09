Blueface Snaps on Fans in Chrisean’s Honor

We all know that the relationship between Blueface and Chrisean is super super toxic, but what happened this past weekend in NC with them may take the cake.
Blueface and Chrisean were in Fayetteville this past Saturday for the Super Gremlin Tour with Kodak Black and Blueface posted a video of Chrisean using a public bathroom.
Well, people started to talk about Chrisean for SITTING on a public toilet and that made Blueface want to make another video in a Waffle House defending her. Now, some people appreciate him standing up for her, but lets not forget he low-key tried to publicly embarrass her by posting the video of her USING THE BATHROOM IN THE FIRST PLACE.
Talk about toxicity.
Check out the full videos right here!