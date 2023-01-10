HomeAyeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet JuJu Frm Da Bando

We are all about showing love and supporting our local artists!

Meet my girl, JuJu Frm Da Bando, who is a sassy and classy rapper out of Charlotte, NC!

Watch our interview as we talk about what it means to have a baddie mentality, being a female rapper in the industry, and what she has planned for 2023!

 

