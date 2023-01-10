“I Need My Coins!” Woman Hits Lottery for $43 Million, but Casino Claims Malfunction

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

See, what we are NOT going to do, is play about my money in 2023!

Katrina Bookman, a woman from New York, was playing the slot machine at the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, she she won the largest slot machine in jackpot history which was a whopping $42,949,672!

She was then told to come back the next day to discuss her winnings from the slot machine, but it is when she asked an employee what she would be walking away with, the employee told her that she didn’t win anything.

The New York State Gaming Commission said that her machine had malfunctioned and she had actually won a measly $2.25.

Now, the machine did have a disclaimer on it that said “malfunctions void all pays and plays.” So, as a result of that, the commission said that they were required by law to give her only what she had actually won, which was that $2.25.

If that wasn’t enough, the casino felt A LITTLE BAD, and offered her a free steak dinner.

What would you have done if this happened to you? If it was me, that casino wouldn’t still be standing if you catch my drift! LOL!