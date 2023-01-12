New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense.

A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take “micro units” to the extreme.

These new “apartments” are only going to be 160 square feet.

Raleigh businessman by the name of David Smoot has submitted new site plans for 100 studio apartments that are intended for single occupancy. Each floor will have 20 units and a laundry lounge in the center. There will also be a backyard for grilling and other outdoor activities.

This will cost roughly around $7 million and construction is expected to begin this summer with delivery in late 2023. The rental rate for these studios that are, once again, only 160 FEET! Will be $1,000 in rent with all utilities included.

Typical rent for a one bedroom in Raleigh is about $1,300 a month, so a studio that probably is just the size to do a few jumping jacks in, going for $1,000 a month is kind of absurd to me.