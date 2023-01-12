HomeAyeeedubb

Head Rat Exterminator New Career Choice?





If you are looking for a new job or a new career path, what about exterminating rats in New York City?

It may sound like a crazy job, but 900 people have already applied for this position!

Mayor Adams said, “We are happy to hear that we have around 900 applicants who filed for the job. We are going to pick the best person, and the number one criteria: they must hate rats as much as I do.”

Let’s talk about the salary of this job though: a whopping $120,000 to $170,000 a year all for just having a killer instinct when it comes to rats.

I think having one head rat exterminator isn’t enough, hire all 900! They need it!

